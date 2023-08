Why are flags half-staff today in Phoenix?

Flags are flying half-staff Thursday in honor of IRS Special Agent Patrick Bauer, who was shot and killed during a training exercise in the Valley last week.

Governor Katie Hobbs ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Aug. 24 in his memory.

The governor makes half-staff announcements online. To search latest and current half-staff orders, click here.