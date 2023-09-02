What to know: Six Arizona lakes to escape the Valley heat

Arizona is known for its desert landscapes and hiking, but there are plenty of lakes to be discovered too! Check out this list of different lakes around the state and what they have to offer!

Theodore Roosevelt Lake – ~95 miles northeast of Mesa, ~ 50 miles south of Payson.



Fishing spot for Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, Crappie, Sunfish, Channel Catfish and Flathead Catfish.

Camping is available. Be sure to check with specific campsites for applicable fees.

Daily passes are $8. Motorized watercraft require a $4 sticker. Yearly passes are available for $80 or $60 for seniors. More information on passes.

Rental boats are available.

Apache Lake – South of Theodore Roosevelt dam



Canyon Lake – South of Apache Lake, Horse Mesa Dam



If you’re boating, get there early! The USDA website says the boating capacity is often met early in the day and no additional boats will be let in.

Fishing spot for Rainbow Trout, Channel Catfish, Carp, Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish, Walleye.

Camping is available. Be sure to call ahead for reservations. For more info, visit: https://canyonlakemarina.com/camping/

Boats are available to rent.

Want to take a cruise? Book a ride around the lake on the Dolly Steamboat! Dinner and nighttime cruises are available.

Lake Pleasant – ~55 miles north of Phoenix



Fishing spot for white bass, striped bass, largemouth bass, bluegill, white crappie, black crappie, bigmouth buffalo fish, channel catfish, flathead catfish, green sunfish, redear sunfish and tilapia. A fishing license is required.

Entry fee varies. $7 per vehicle, $4 per motorized watercraft, $2 non-motorized watercraft.

Motorized and non-motorized watercrafts are available to rent at the Scorpion Bay Marina.

Camping is available at various sites around the park.

Lake Powell – Near Page, AZ, 134 miles north of Flagstaff



Lake Havasu – 193 miles northwest of Phoenix

