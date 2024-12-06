What to know about converting Arizona wastewater to drinking water

PHOENIX — Arizona has published detailed regulations allowing highly treated wastewater to be safely converted into drinking water as part of a broader strategy to combat the state’s water scarcity.

The rules require rigorous filtration and monitoring, ensuring that the treated water meets federal drinking water standards before being introduced into public systems.

While officials tout this as a sustainable solution, public concerns about safety and perception remain.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality found that about a quarter of those who participated in a survey were skeptical about the safety of converted wastewater and that there was a “yuck” factor.

