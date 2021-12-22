WHAT TO EXPECT: Winter storm brings chance of Arizona rain, snow for Christmas

PHOENIX — After a dry and mild start to winter, our weather pattern is changing and we're expecting rain and snow for the Christmas holiday!

Our next storm system will move through the state starting Thursday night through Christmas Day.

The storm will position itself to our west, bringing Valley rain chances Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

The best chance for rain and snowfall will start around midday Christmas Eve and wind down Christmas morning. Lingering showers are possible through the weekend, too.

Valley rainfall will likely be moderate, with roughly around a quarter to half an inch of rainfall possible.

The same storm will also bring a chance for snow to the high country through the weekend, as snow levels drop to around 7,000 feet. We could pick up an inch of snow in areas above 6,000 feet, including Flagstaff.

Travel may become hazardous across our higher elevation locations, especially on Christmas Eve.

Areas above 7,000 feet could pick up three to eight inches of snow, including the San Francisco Peaks, Kaibab Plateau, and White Mountains, so there is a decent chance for a "White Christmas" for parts of Arizona this year, which is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day!