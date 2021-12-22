Watch
WHAT TO EXPECT: Winter storm brings chance of Arizona rain, snow for Christmas

Felicia Fonseca/AP
Snow creates tough driving conditions on Interstate 40 in Bellemont, Ariz. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The latest in a series of storms dropped heavy snow in the region. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:03:48-05

PHOENIX — After a dry and mild start to winter, our weather pattern is changing and we're expecting rain and snow for the Christmas holiday!

Valley rain headlines.png

Our next storm system will move through the state starting Thursday night through Christmas Day.

The storm will position itself to our west, bringing Valley rain chances Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and even Sunday.

Regional_Long Range Futurecast EURO1.png

The best chance for rain and snowfall will start around midday Christmas Eve and wind down Christmas morning. Lingering showers are possible through the weekend, too.

Regional_Long Range Futurecast EURO2.png

Valley rainfall will likely be moderate, with roughly around a quarter to half an inch of rainfall possible.

QPF_DAY 1 TO 5_STATE_Adjusted Legend.png

The same storm will also bring a chance for snow to the high country through the weekend, as snow levels drop to around 7,000 feet. We could pick up an inch of snow in areas above 6,000 feet, including Flagstaff.

N AZ Snow Futurecast Manual.png

Travel may become hazardous across our higher elevation locations, especially on Christmas Eve.

High Country Travel Conditions.png

Areas above 7,000 feet could pick up three to eight inches of snow, including the San Francisco Peaks, Kaibab Plateau, and White Mountains, so there is a decent chance for a "White Christmas" for parts of Arizona this year, which is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day!

