WHAT TO EXPECT: Tropical moisture brings storm chances back to Arizona

Tropical moisture from remnants of what once was Hurricane Nora is pushing our way this week, dropping temperatures and bringing storm chances back to Arizona.

Expect typical monsoon storm threats on Monday with Valley storms possible Monday evening.

We could also see dust in parts of central Arizona. The biggest threat for dust will be along Interstate 10 and Interstate 8, but some dust could also make it to the Valley Monday evening.

Storm chances begin to ramp up starting Tuesday as Flash Flood Watches go into effect around the state. Flash Flood Watches cover the entire state Tuesday and Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch stays in effect for the Valley from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Tuesday and Wednesday are now ABC15 Weather Action Days too, as we encourage you to prepare for what could be periods of heavy rainfall.

Our best chance for Valley rain is looking to be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The exact timing of more widespread rain is still dependent on the movement of low pressure headed our way.

Any rain could trigger flash flooding, especially near wildfire burn scars.

Storm hazards also include blowing dust, gusty winds, and small hail, mainly in the higher terrain.