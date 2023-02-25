WHAT TO EXPECT: Storm moving in weekend of 2/25

Another winter storm is moving into Arizona this weekend!

Winds will start to pick up by mid-day Saturday, then rain and snow will arrive Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Wind gusts could top 35 mph in the Valley on Saturday afternoon and they'll be even stronger across western Arizona.

Wind Advisories are in effect across Mohave County, La Paz County, Yuma County and southwestern Maricopa County (near Gila Bend) from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. Watch out for wind gusts near 45 mph in these locations which may lead to blowing dust and low visibility.

Rain and snow showers will move in western Arizona Saturday evening, before pushing east across Arizona in the overnight hours.

Here in the Valley, our key timeframe for rain will be between 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Many Valley cities could see around a quarter of an inch of rain.

Up north, the snow level will drop to around 3,500 feet. We could see another six to 12 inches of snow in areas above 6,000 feet in elevation. That includes Flagstaff and Williams.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are active from 5 p.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Sunday across much of northern Arizona. This includes places like Kingman, Grand Canyon, Sedona, Prescott, Flagstaff, Payson, Heber, Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and the higher elevations of the Navajo Nation.

For areas above 4,000 feet in elevation, we are expecting two to six inches of snow.

Wind gusts near 50 mph will lead to blowing snow and low visibility at times Saturday night and Sunday morning. So, adjust your travel plans across the high country so you don't have to be on the roads during this storm.

Temperatures will plummet on Sunday, too.

Most Arizona cities will drop 10 to 15 degrees, putting the Valley back down in the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday.

This storm will clear out of our state by Sunday evening, but there is another one headed our way next week.

Stay tuned for updates on that one as we get closer.

