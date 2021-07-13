Watch
WHAT TO EXPECT: Monsoon storm chances going up this week

KNXV
Posted at 9:39 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 13:35:03-04

Monsoon storm chances are going up across Arizona this week!

High pressure has shifted slightly to the west, allowing for monsoon moisture to increase across our state. A few disturbances will also wrap around that area of high pressure, enhancing the storm potential.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the best days for storms in the Valley and across Arizona.

Storms will be capable of producing powerful winds, blowing dust, hail, and heavy rainfall.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of Arizona, including the Phoenix metro from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday.

We could pick up anywhere from a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain around the Valley. Higher amounts are possible along the Mogollon Rim and the higher terrain in our state.

The flash flood risk will be especially high around our state's wildfire burn scars.

Remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown" and avoid driving through any flooded roadways.

Storms could continue overnight and throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

Storm chances will wind down toward the end of the week, but they won't clear out completely.

There is a daily threat for storms across the high country and the Valley each day through the weekend.

