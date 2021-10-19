Welcome to the most haunted town in AZ

PHOENIX — Test your courage in this haunted ghost town! Grab your EVP recorder, pack up your cameras, and get ready to take a frightening trip with us. Famous across the globe for extreme paranormal activity, don't be surprised when your bag flies at your face.

Jerome, Arizona was a gold mining hot spot until four fires destroyed half the city in the late 1800s. The Great Depression took the last wave of copper miners and the former boomtown turned into a ghost town overnight. Now a popular tourist stop, the facades of the Jerome Grand Hotel and Prostitution Row tell the story for the spirits left lingering.