'We have to do something': Arizona lawmakers consider bipartisan bill to lower housing costs

PHOENIX — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers say they must act this session to lower housing costs for Arizona homebuyers.

“Bottom line, we have to do something this year,” said State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-District 30, who is sponsoring the Arizona Starter Homes Act. “We have to. This is something we need to get signed by the governor. We need to get everyone one board.”

House Bill 2371 would limit local zoning restrictions such as minimum lot sizes and fencing requirements.

“Right now, what's happening (is) cities are actually dictating what you can and cannot use on your home, and that is not the American dream,” Biasiucci said.

He said such municipal zoning rules make houses more expensive.

“All these things that they're requiring are required are making the house price go up in cost,” he said. “And what we're saying is, let's bring it back down to where a starter home is truly a starter home.”

The bill has support from both Republicans and Democrats. State Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-District 26, said home prices need to come down, noting that the down payment on a $400,000 home is $40,000.

“My generation doesn't have $40,000 in a bank account to be able to buy a new home,” said Aguilar, who is 29.

The League of Arizona Cities and Towns, which represents municipalities, opposes the measure, saying the legislation introduces “apartment-style density” to single-family residential areas and limits residents’ ability to voice concerns.

The group said the bill also blames Arizona’s housing shortage on municipal regulations and doesn’t consider hikes in land, labor and construction material costs.

The Arizona Starter Homes Act would:



Ban local requirements for walls, fences, garages and other features.

Allow lots of at least 1,500 square feet on developments that are at least 5 acres.

Prohibit cities from requiring “design, architectural or aesthetic elements” unless the home is in a historic district.

Ban minimum setbacks that are more than 5 feet from the side lot lines and 10 feet from the front and back.

The legislation doesn’t change local safety ordinances such building codes or fire codes. But cities should let builders choose what they want in their homes, Biasiucci said.

“If they want a carport and not an enclosed garage, it's their choice,” he said, “It's their property.”

An Arizona House panel advanced HB 2371 on Tuesday, and a Senate committee will consider identical legislation, Senate Bill 1229, next week.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a similar bill last year. Biasiucci said this year’s legislation exempts areas near military bases, one of Hobbs’ objections. He said he was willing to work with the governor to develop a bill she will sign – but also wants to act if Hobbs vetoes the measure.

“If that does happen, then we need to come back and say, ‘How do we get this to an override?’” he said. “Because we cannot kick this again for another year. We just can't.”