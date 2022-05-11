Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Waymo opens autonomous service to select Phoenix passengers

Waymo Jaguar.jpg
Andy Blye/Phoenix Business Journal
Waymo opened up its Trusted Tester program to riders in Phoenix on May 10. Select riders will take trips in all electric Jaguar I-Pace vehicles like this.
Waymo Jaguar.jpg
Posted at 8:36 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:36:30-04

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle company operating in the Valley, has officially opened up its Phoenix service to a small group of test riders following its recent expansion into the capital city.

Phoenix residents are now eligible to become Waymo One Trusted Testers, the company’s name for its early research riders. The company is offering rides around downtown, stretching north to Camelback and 44th Street to the east.

Waymo, which is an Alphabet subsidiary alongside Google, has been operating in the Valley since 2017, mostly in a 50-square-mile area in the East Valley. The company now has 300 vehicles operating in the Valley which have driven a combined 500,000 miles locally.

Kerry Brennan, a UX (user experience) research manager at Waymo, said these early riders will help the company better understand what Phoenicians want before opening the service up to the public.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.