Waymo opens autonomous service to select Phoenix passengers

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle company operating in the Valley, has officially opened up its Phoenix service to a small group of test riders following its recent expansion into the capital city.

Phoenix residents are now eligible to become Waymo One Trusted Testers, the company’s name for its early research riders. The company is offering rides around downtown, stretching north to Camelback and 44th Street to the east.

Waymo, which is an Alphabet subsidiary alongside Google, has been operating in the Valley since 2017, mostly in a 50-square-mile area in the East Valley. The company now has 300 vehicles operating in the Valley which have driven a combined 500,000 miles locally.

Kerry Brennan, a UX (user experience) research manager at Waymo, said these early riders will help the company better understand what Phoenicians want before opening the service up to the public.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.