'Vote the Spectrum' hosts mock election with Arizona Secretary of State

PHOENIX — The path to the ballot box for those with autism, intellectual or developmental disabilities can be overwhelming.

Arizona nonprofit First Place AZ launched Vote the Spectrum in the fall of 2023, a non-partisan place with resources and education to help those with intellectual disabilities register to vote and have the confidence to make their voice heard at the ballot box.

“Our goal is to register 10,000 voters. These are people with autism and other intellectual disabilities, these are family members and caregivers, and medical professionals, and people who form a more perfect union,” said Denise Resnik, the CEO and president of First Place AZ.

There's no better way to prepare for election day than to practice the process.

Once registered, voters saw the process this week through a mock election and learned their rights from the elected official overseeing our elections, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

"It’s quintessentially American to welcome more and more people into the family of voters - women, people of color, indigenous Americans, now voters with some neurodivergence who are able to make these decisions. We want to welcome all our American voters into the act and the right of voting,” said Fontes.

There are more than 110,000 people with autism, or who are neurodiverse, who turn 18 every year in the United States. Some adults are under guardianship, and some are under partial guardianship who have the opportunity to vote.

Early voting started last week for some voters.

You can go to the county recorder's website to find out where the closest drop box is in your area — some are inside buildings and some are drive-ups.

You can also vote in person.

If you do that, an election worker will void your mail ballot and give you a replacement ballot to vote on.

You can track your ballot at my.arizona.vote.

To know how you’re registered or if you can expect a ballot in your mailbox, visit BeBallotReady.vote.