YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — Yavapai County officials have provided an update after a 66-year-old man died Friday morning after being attacked by a bear.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred near Groom Creek in Prescott.

Officials say the bear was "unprovoked" at the time of the attack.

