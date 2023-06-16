Watch Now
One person dead after reported bear attack near Groom Creek in Prescott

Authorities believe there is no remaining threat to the community
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 11:52:57-04

GROOM CREEK, AZ — One person is reportedly dead after a bear attack in Yavapai County Friday morning.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred near Groom Creek in Prescott.

Preliminary information from officials says one person was killed in the attack, but further details around the details are not yet known.

The bear has also reportedly been killed, so authorities do not believe there is any further threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC15 and ABC15.com as we get more information.

