Veterans raise questions of VA's role in migrant healthcare system

Since at least 2020, the Veteran’s Affairs Financial Service Center has been tasked with processing reimbursement claims for migrants at the border.

In a memofrom Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to healthcare facilities and providers in June of 2020, ICE Health Service Corps’ (IHSC) Assistant Director stated, “Health care facilities, along with the independent providers, must submit the MedPAR with their claim to the Department of Veteran Affairs Financial Services Center.”

In a 2022 report to Congress, IHSC budgeted more than $74 million to the VA’s Financial Services Center to pay for claims and processing in 2021.

“At the same time the VA has a backlog of its own medical claims,” said Concerned Veterans for America’s Senior Advisor Darin Selnick. “That hurts veterans.”

ABC15 tried several times to contact the VA with no answer. The VA does not provide treatment or any funds to migrants’ medical care - which is paid for by ICE. Selnick worries even just processing the claims is using bandwidth the VA does not have.

“All we’re saying is if you have that capability use it for veterans, not for other agencies.”

In ICE’s 2023 report to Congress, the agency said the IHSC spent an average of $584 per claim on care for migrants — totaling more than $63 million in 2022 alone.

“We want everyone to get care. We just think veterans shouldn't be the only ones in this country not to get timely care,” Selnick said.

Concerned Veterans for America is advocating further investigation into the VA's role and hoping veterans are able to more easily access community care.