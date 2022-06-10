Verde Canyon Railroad: The secret party train where you make friends with bald eagles

CLARKDALE — Looking to do something different? Perhaps have a personal valet serve you champagne as you meander through the Verde Valley? Maybe make friends with a friendly bald eagle named Sonora?

You'll find the Verde Canyon Railroad train depot located close to the mining town of Jerome. Head to Clarkdale for a relaxing adventure through rich terrain where eagles soar from the edges of deep red cliffs.

Explore Arizona's Longest-Running Nature Show in the video above!

Verde Canyon Railroad's Official Coronavirus Precaution Statement:

Verde Canyon Railroad has always practiced a high standard of cleanliness. In consideration of the recent virus outbreak additional sanitizers and disinfectants have been added to each train car, restrooms and food prep areas. Gloves will continue to be worn when preparing and serving all food products. Daily cleaning crews will continue to service our property prior to every train departure.

For the foreseeable future:

Sonora the eagle along with her rescued raptor friends from Liberty Wildlife will be on the patio floor for an educational presentation like they have been for the past ten years. They will not be on the train for the immediate future.

IF YOU GO:

Verde Canyon Railroad

300 N Broadway

Clarkdale, AZ 86324