Valley woman describes journey from living alone to becoming dedicated foster parent

When Margery Renn got an unexpected call from the Arizona Department of Child Safety a few years ago, her life changed forever.

“The Monday after Thanksgiving 2018, I'm working. My phone rings and it's a Child Protective Services investigator who asked me if I can take my niece's children.”

Being told that her nieces and nephew would be coming to stay with her because their biological mother was in trouble for drug addiction was the last thing she ever expected.

ABC15’s Kaley O'Kelley asked what went through her mind at that moment.

“Like, how long are they going to be here? I mean, I'm single... I tend to just, you know, I have in my life of a single person.”

Hours later, a baby, a 3-year-old, and a 5-year-old arrived at her doorstep, and with help from Arizona’s Children Association, Renn officially became a foster parent.

These children are part of a growing list of 500 Arizona children who are going to foster care every single month.

“It's amazing how much joy children bring into your life, even if they’re here for just for a short period. I know some foster only for a few days. Some for end up being with you a lifetime.”

And that is the hope for Renn who has been licensed since May 2019.

The foster child she has now is a baby girl named Tally. She's 11 months old and most of that time has been spent with Renn.

“The longer they're with you, the harder it is to give them back,” Renn told ABC15.

Renn is hopeful that, through adoption, Tally will be able to call her house a forever home.

