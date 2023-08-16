Valley small business raising funds to support pets on Maui

GILBERT, AZ — As the world watches the toll devastating wildfires are taking on the people of Maui, one young woman wants to make sure the animals on the island aren't forgotten and she's hoping Arizonans will help.

The Maui Humane Society has shared that an estimated 3,000 animals are displaced. The non-profit has been working tirelessly, rounding up pets separated from their owners, mending burns, identifying them, and trying to reunite them.

Like so many, Lauren Loaiza is heartbroken to watch the devastation unfold as she replays her own memories of visiting Hawaii.

"When we heard there was tragedy, I wanted to do something about it," said Loaiza, who has created a small business out of taking care of all sorts of pets. She gives them attention when owners are working, walks dogs for those who can't do it themselves anymore, provides overnight care when owners go out of town, and even sets up fun photo shoots.

She operates out of Gilbert but grew up with a family farm in San Tan Valley and knows all those things take time and money, so that's where she's hoping to have an impact on fire victims on Maui.

"It's easy to overshadow the little things so me coming from the heart I've grown up with pets all my life so I just wanted to contribute to that," said Loaiza.

For the next month, she is donating proceeds from her business to the Maui Humane Society so they can continue to shelter, feed and heal animals in need. Her family will also match the money raised. To learn more about the services available and connect, visit Lauren's Pet Watch online.