Valley restaurants rally to help people impacted by the Maui wildfires

PHOENIX, AZ — In an effort to help those affected by the deadly Maui wildfires, Valley restaurants are donating the proceeds of their dishes, creating raffles and holding special events.

According to the Knife and Fork Media Group, the proceeds from the following businesses will go to the Hawai’i Community Foundation and the “Maui Strong” Fund. In addition, “a portion of the proceeds will benefit the GoFundMe's of multiple families several chefs know personally from their connections to Maui,” read a news release.

Looking to help? The Scripps Maui Wildfire Relief Campaign is raising money for those in need. Click here for more information and how to donate.

Check out what participating Valley restaurants are doing to chip in:

CRUJENTE TACOS



On the times specified below, they will donate 100% of the proceeds from their "Pork Belly Tacos" (costs $7).

When: Sunday, August 20, from 12 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at their walk-up window “while supplies last.”

Address: 3961 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

RUSCONI’S AMERICAN KITCHEN



A portion of the proceeds from their Pork Tenderloin entrée will be donated to the cause.

When: The week of August 21 [Tuesday- Sunday]

Address: 10637 North Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

KAIZEN



The business will “offer a $500 gift card as a raffle and details will be available on their website, kaizenphx.com after August 21. The raffle will run for a week and all proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the fundraiser.”

Address: 515 East Grant Street [inside the Lawrence], Phoenix

ORIGINAL BREAKFAST HOUSE



This restaurant will be hosting a two-day fundraiser that will include live music, food specials, a raffle and more.

When: August 26 and 27

Address: 13623 North 32nd Street, Phoenix

CHULA SEAFOOD



This business will host a raffle for a $500 gift card, asking for a “$5 minimum donation and every additional $5 donated will be another entry. ($20 donation= 4 entries) All money from the raffle will be donated to the fundraiser,” read a press release.

When: The raffle will start on August 21, ending August 27.

Address: At any Chula Seafood location in the Valley.

VECINA



100% of the proceeds from the dish "short rib barbacoa taco with sweet corn and Anaheim chilis" (plate costs $20) will be donated to the fundraiser.

When: August 17 to 20

Address: 3433 North 56th Street, Phoenix

