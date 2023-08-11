Valley business launches fundraiser to benefit victims of Maui wildfire

People around the world are feeling compelled to help after seeing the devastating images out of Maui.

"As soon as I heard about it, my heart sunk, because I have such a deep connection to the island," said Sam Brown, owner of Bring Hockey Back.

Sam decided to design a shirt in support of the island residents.

"'Love for Lahaina.' It's a simple message that gets pretty clear... that we're all behind West Maui, Maui in general, Hawaii in general," said Sam.

His older brother, Josh, is helping with the production of the shirts.

"It does feel pretty good to do these sorts of fundraisers and help out people that we actually know, friends with," said Josh.

Their father worked in Maui for 20 years. The brothers grew up visiting the island often and made many close friends, including the owner of Maui Powerhouse Gym, Peter Shenkin. The brothers have worked on the gym's branding, graphic design and apparel printing over the past seven years. Now, their teamwork is more important than ever. The first batch of shirts was made on Thursday and will arrive in Maui in about 24 hours.

"Just get people wearing them and get some of the spirits up higher. You know, this can do a lot, even if it's just a t-shirt," said Sam.

More shirts will be made and sold online. The money will go directly to the gym, a staple in the community, with thousands of members. The gym is planning to use the money to help get people back on their feet.

"A lot of these people need help now; they lost everything. They have work, they need a pair of jeans, toiletries. They need, maybe, some cash in hand. It's going to take a while for organized resources to really help people and we are in a position where we know these people, we can help them," said Shenkin.

They are trying to stay strong but there are limited resources, stressing anything helps.

"I don't know how long it will take to get everything back to normal; I don't know if it ever really will. I can only hope that it does," said Josh.