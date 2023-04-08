Valley residents battle inflation ahead of Easter weekend

As we approach the holiday weekend, people in the Valley are still dealing with inflation.

Easter weekend comes on the heels of a new report showing unemployment fell slightly in March.

The report is still bringing hope, even as families try to make ends meet.

“We got an onion, “said Miah Willie. “Those are like $1.99 a pound now.”

Despite recent reports showing inflation easing, even in the Valley, people like are still feeling the stress on their budget.

“Even just for a simple dinner, like tonight it's over $50," said Willie.

She and her other two family members all pitch in for groceries

The three, who live in Phoenix, don’t have big Easter plans.

“We might cook out, but then we would have to come back,” said Willie.

Which would mean spending more money at the store.

At one local gas station, ABC15 saw gas prices as high as $5.39.

“I’m filling up for the weekend, so I don’t need too much,” said Ivette Cartagena.

But she said Sunday she will have to fill up again for the week ahead.

Cartagena told ABC15 her family has cut back on road trips because of the cost of gas.

“We stay home most of the time because of the gas prices,” said Cartagena.

According to Triple AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $4.65 in Maricopa County.

“Not everyone celebrates Easter, but some families do want to and do want to see their families,” said Cartagena. “Things like this prevent them from doing so.”

“The biggest problem right now for inflation is gas prices,” said Greg Barr, editor in chief of the Phoenix Business Journal.

He said analysts believe that the price will probably rise even more.

“When we were looking at reports from analysts today, they are saying anywhere from 10 to 12 cents more coming in the next few weeks,” said Barr.

Friday’s new jobs report brought some mixed news, with 230,000 jobs added in March and the unemployment rate falling slightly to 3.5%.

“We actually saw wages go down a little bit, which is what the federal government is looking for when they’re looking at interest rate hikes,” said Barr.

He says analysts are expecting at least one more rate hike.

The report brings promising news, while families are still just trying to make ends meet.

