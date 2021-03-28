Valley nonprofit launches first-ever online auction to raise funds for foster children

PHOENIX — With the pandemic, organizations have had to get creative with how they fundraise safely while continuing to conduct their essential work.

Arizona's Children Association is looking to support foster kids and their families by hosting their first-ever virtual auction on April 10 and 11 called "Browse. Bid. Buy."

"It allows people... to bid on fun items and experiences from the safety and comfort of their own homes all while supporting AZCA," said Chief Development Officer Barbara Krusko. "The auction will take place over a 24-hour period, so people have plenty of time to go and browse and bid on what they want."

The event opens at 6 a.m. on April 10 and closes at 6 p.m. on April 11, but prospective bidders can register now to be able to browse the items available.

Arizona's Children's Association is also collecting sponsorships and monetary donations. For local businesses who would like to donate an item or a service, they are looking for that too. AZCA asks that you click here, email info@arizonaschildren.org, or call 602-234-3733 Ext. 2305 for more information.

To register to bid, click here.