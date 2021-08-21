Valley 9-year-old battles cancer for third time

Nine-year-old Luke Ozga is now battling a rare form of cancer for the third time in two years.

"The third time is the charm. That’s what we keep telling each other, the third time‘s the charm. That this is going to be what’s going to save him," said Heather Ozga, Luke's mother.

Luke has endured chemotherapy, radiation, even a bone marrow transplant in his fight against the life-threatening disease, Non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

The Ozga family is in dire need of financial help to get Luke to Texas Children's Hospital, where he hopes to undergo Car-T Cell Therapy, an experimental clinical trial that could finally be the end to this young boy's battle with cancer.

His odds are dwindling, but there’s one treatment that could be his last shot at getting to be a kid again, and beat this thing for good.



Don’t miss his story & how you can help at 10 on #ABC15 pic.twitter.com/N6qYOztxg2 — Nicole Valdes (@NicoleValdesTV) August 21, 2021

“They take either his cells or his brothers' cells and they re-create them," said Ozga. "So, they actually build armor around them to go after the cancer.“

The Ozga family is working with local non-profit organization the Armer Foundation to help raise funds for the treatment and trip across state lines. The Foundation will give 100% of all monies donated to the Ozga family and their journey towards Luke's exprimental treatment.