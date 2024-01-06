US adds 216,000 jobs, Arizona income growth slows

PHOENIX — Newly released data from the Labor Department reports the U.S. added 216,000 jobs in December. This report was better than expected as Wall Street analysts had forecasted the number at 170,000.

The payroll company ADP also released its monthly analysis of median pay across the economy and found Arizona workers earned a median salary of $52,000.

This represents a 6.2% increase from last year. While any rise is considered positive, December’s increase was lower than last year in December, when incomes in the state rose by 8.3%.

