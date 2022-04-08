U.S. citizen in Ukraine helping refugees to safety

An American citizen in Ukraine is helping refugees escape their war torn country by escorting them to the border.

Taras Petro of Michican said he ties to the Valley and has been helping fleeing Ukrainians for more than three weeks, “They write the phone numbers of family members on the backs of children so that if in case the parents die or go into captivity the children can be rescued by some family members or friends.”

The U.S. has made promises that it would welcome up to 100,000 Ukranian refugees.

However, Petro said he worries about how there is no clear program or process for refugees to escape to the U.S.

Petro says he has family in Ukraine as his parents were born there. He made it to Ukraine before the war started, and wasn’t able to leave before it started since he said contracted COVID-19.

Petro said he has been driving his Hummer to pick up refugees and take them across the border to neighboring countries.

“You can’t help everybody but you want to try and help as many people as you can,” said Petro.

