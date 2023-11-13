Two teens arrested, allegedly found transporting undocumented immigrants

Two teens were arrested Friday night after Cochise County Deputies made a traffic stop and found them to be transporting undocumented immigrants.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the stop was made on Highway 80 outside of Douglas.

Deputies found that 19-year-old Eli LaClaire and 18-year-old Landon Vert were transporting five undocumented immigrants.

Both were booked into Cochise County jail on human smuggling charges.

The immigrants were turned over to US Border Patrol for processing, according to CCSO.