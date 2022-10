GILA BEND — Two people are dead after a shooting broke out at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the area of Pima Street and Euclid Avenue for reports of a shooting where they found two men who were shot and killed.

Officials say the suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.