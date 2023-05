CAMERON, AZ — Two earthquakes struck northern Arizona Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded at about 11:21 a.m. and a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was recorded at 3:01 p.m.

Both quakes were marked near Cameron, Arizona, which is about 50 miles north of Flagstaff.

There have been no reports of any damage.