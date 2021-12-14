Watch
Tucson man serving life in prison convicted of killing second person

AZDOC
King Yates
Posted at 5:20 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 07:20:26-05

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson man serving a life prison term for fatally shooting his wife in 2016 has been convicted of killing his jail cellmate a year later.

A Pima County Superior Court jury on Monday found King Nathaniel Raffa Yates guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Branden Roth.

Yates is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 14. Authorities say Roth was found beaten and strangled in the cell he shared with Yates in April 2017.

Roth was in jail for felony theft while Yates was awaiting trial for the November 2016 murder of his wife.

Yates was convicted in February 2020 of the murder of his wife Cassandra and sentenced to life in prison.

