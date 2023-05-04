Tucson lawmaker has until Monday to respond to ethics complaint over hiding bibles

PHOENIX — It was meant as a joke. A playful protest in the words of prankster, Tucson State Representative Stephanie Stahl Hamilton.

Hamilton fessed up to hiding bibles that have been in the House lounge for decades.

The ordained Presbyterian minister said it was to dramatize what she believes is a lack of separation between church and state at the Arizona legislature.

Republicans in particular did not see the humor. A dozen or so of them joined State Representative Lupe Diaz in the prayer to start the April 26th session of the Arizona House.

"The bible is commonly known as God's love letter to humanity," Diaz said.

The prayer came minutes before Stahl Hamilton's mea culpa.

"The intent was never to be destructive," Stahl Hamilton said. "To never desecrate or to offend."

In March, House members started noticing bibles were missing from the lounge. They were later found stuffed in a sofa and in one case a refrigerator.

The House Sargent at Arms installed security cameras in an attempt to find out what was going on. It didn't take long to learn Stahl Hamilton was behind it.

"Members I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense I committed by my actions of hiding bibles in the lounge," she said.

If the Tucson lawmaker thought her apology would put the matter to rest, she was mistaken.

On Monday, Representative Diaz along with Representatives Justin Heap of Mesa and David Marshall of Snowflake filed an ethics complaint alleging Stahl Hamilton committed theft and disorderly behavior as well as created a hostile work environment.

"I acknowledge that a conversation about separation of church and state should have begun with a conversation," Stahl Hamilton said.

It's too late to have that conversation now. Stahl Hamilton has until Monday, May 8th at noon to respond to the ethics complaint.