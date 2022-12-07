Tripledemic causing hospital beds to fill up in Phoenix area

The number of hospital beds are declining across Arizona as local doctors deal with the 'Tripledemic' of cases of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu.

As of December 1, 83% of hospital beds are in use, which is up from November 1 when 75% of beds were occupied.

"It's not as much of a nursing issue as it is a physical bed issue," said Frank Lovecchio, who works inside several local emergency rooms.

"The whole thought is if you don't have a nurse, maybe you can hire another one, or offer more money to come in, etc. But it turns out that its not as much of the issue lately, the issue is physical beds, physical space," he added.

Along with hospitals being full from dealing with RSV, COVID-19 and the flu, ER wait times are going up too.

State health officials sharing concerns about this flu season as there have already been 7,900 reported cases since October.

The Arizona Department of Health Services posted in a blog on Tuesday that over the last five flu seasons, there have been 14 flu-related deaths in Arizona among those under the age of 17.

"Children are among those most vulnerable," said Dr. Eugene Livar, Assistant Director for Public Health Preparedness.

This year, two children have died from the flu.

"People at high risk include pregnant women,children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old, and those 65 years of age and older.

Also at high risk are those with certain long-term medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease," said Dr. Livar.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County's Department of Public Health said on Tuesday that medical staffing shortages continue to the be the primary factor limiting the hospital system's capacity to expand.

In an email, a spokesperson for MCDPH said, "MCDPH is working with local healthcare systems and ADHS to share situational awareness, apprise systems of available resources and prepare for ongoing strain."