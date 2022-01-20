Watch
Training trip takes Thunderbirds to New Mexico, Arizona

Vadim Ghirda/AP
US Air Force Thunderbirds F16 demonstration squadron planes are seen prior to a performance in an air show in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Wednesday, June 8, 2011. The southern Romanian air base of Deveselu will be one of the stations for AEGIS ballistic missile defense technology, part of the US missile shield in Europe.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Romania US Thunderbirds Missile Shield
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 08:03:23-05

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM — The Thunderbirds, the U.S. Air Force’s aerial demonstration squadron, have begun a month-long training trip to New Mexico and Arizona in preparation for their 2022 show season.

The unit based at Nellis Air Force Base in metro Las Vegas arrived last week at the New Mexico Spaceport near Truth or Consequences for two weeks of training and will then shift to Fort Huachuca, an Army base in Sierra Vista, Arizona, for the trip’s second training leg.

The training is not open to the public.

The team will next train with the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels at Naval Air Facility El Centro in California.

