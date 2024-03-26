Tonto National Forest officers give ABC15 ride-along through illegal encampments

Tonto National Forest law enforcement officers say they come across hundreds of tents, encampments and trailers that are illegally residing on the federal lands they are tasked with protecting.

It is an issue residents around the forest, including in Apache Junction, say has been ongoing.

Authorities say non-recreational campers leave trash piles and debris all around different parts of the forest. It is a constant battle.

One particular camp had at least two occupants, and authorities put up warnings on a tent and a 72-hour notice of removal. Surrounding the campsite were loads and loads of garbage and debris.

“Usually, it’s people down on their luck, whether they lost their job or the housing went up. It could be some substance abuse. We have people that just like the lifestyle,” said Robin Thies with the Tonto National Forest.

ABC15 rode along with officers Bradley Sorenson and Robin Thies, who patrol about half a million acres of Tonto. They find hundreds of tents and trailers staying illegally for weeks, months and even years, leaving trash and more behind.

“A lot of the of the sanitation issues that we deal with is not only trash and debris, it’s actually biohazard and sanitation as well,” said Sorenson.

“We generally had about three groups permanently in here for a year or two years,” said Thies, referring to a particular area that used to hold a large campsite.

Authorities removed more than 20 tons of trash there alone.

Authorities hand out pamphlets with community resources campers need to get help, but it is really up to them to seek that help.

“It seems to me that they don’t because I’m coming back weeks later, even months later, issuing written warnings and violation notices and they’re still here,” said Sorenson.

Despite their best efforts, it is a persistent issue without any end in sight.

The Forest Service says they are going to continue working with their local agency partners and the community to keep the forest healthy and clean for everyone.

