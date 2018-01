With flu cases amounting to historical highs in the Valley, we've compiled a list of tips to keep you and your family safe.

"We can do Vitamin C, Zinc which is huge right now because that's what's really going to help you from getting sick," Shelby Chagolla said.

Shelby Chagolla with IV Revival is busier than ever.

"The flu season is disgusting this year, honestly I would say probably 85-percent of our clients right now are strictly because of the flu season," Chagolla said.

With numbers in the state toping 11,500 cases, more folks are turning to alternative approaches to stay healthy.

On Friday, Scottsdale resident Juliet Richards received a $175 IV drip filled with vitamins.

"We have our vitamin C, Magnesium, B12, B-complex, and Glutathione," Chagolla explained.

She says this concoction is meant to boost the immune system.

The best part: the company brings the treatment straight to you, meaning it can be administered in the comfort of your own home.

However, one's cleaning habits can directly affect their health as well.

Worthington with Merry Maids says touch points seem to be the most forgotten areas. For instance, your TV remote and ceiling fan are among several items that spread germs quickly.

When you wipe down surfaces, she suggests using both a cleaner and disinfectant like hydrogen peroxide.

"We spray, let it soak, always let it sit on the surface for about 30 seconds before wiping — that's when the disinfectant is killing the germs....then you can scrub," said Worthington.

Something else to keep an eye on is obviously the symptoms. The common cold can easily be confused with the flu. Some symptoms that should raise a red flag include:

Nausea

Feeling faint

Fever

Fatigue

Congestion

And as a reminder, county officials say it's not too late to get the flu shot this season.