Tips for protecting plants from summer heat

Throughout the past year, gardening has become a popular pastime for many. At St. Vincent de Paul's Urban Farm, they have some tips on keeping your plants safe from the summer heat.

Protecting gardens from the summer heat

Farm Manager Nika Forte says to make sure your crops have enough shade, either under a tree or under a canopy. If you're looking to grow fruit, she recommends hydrating foods like watermelon or cantaloupe.

She also encourages you to consider installing a drip system with a timer.

"Drip systems help you to keep your plants watered on a regular basis and you're not wasting water at the same time," Forte said. "Also, put some mulch in your garden and that will help retain the water in your space when you do water your plants."

Forte says sunflowers are the easiest flowers to grow if you aren't as experienced.

The Urban Farm at St. Vincent de Paul helps feed thousands of people in the community every year. They can always use volunteers. If you would like to help, click here.