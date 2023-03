PHOENIX — Check your numbers! A ticket sold in Phoenix won $225,000 in Tuesday night’s Triple Twist drawing.

Arizona Lottery says a Triple Twist ticket sold at a Safeway near 35th Avenue and Bell Road won the jackpot.

The winning numbers were 10, 23, 37, 38, 39, and 40.

This Triple Twist ticket isn't the only recent big winner.

A ticket sold in Surprise won a big prize earlier this month, hitting a $1.5 million jackpot.