SURPRISE, AZ — Listen up, Surprise Triple Twist players! A winning ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing won $1.5 million!

Arizona Lottery officials say the Triple Twist ticket for March 15 was sold at the Walmart store near Reems and Greenway roads.

The jackpot was $1,530,002, plus the player won a separate $2,000 win on the same ticket.

The winning numbers were 1, 18, 19 30, 32, and 42.