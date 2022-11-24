Watch Now
Thousands flock to popular pie joint for Thanksgiving dessert

Rock Springs Cafe has churned out nearly 15,000 pies in anticipation of their biggest day of the year
According to owner of Rock Springs Cafe Pie-Mania, this year they had 6,000 pre-orders for pies leading up to Thanksgiving.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Nov 24, 2022
Thousands of people across the state drove hundreds of miles to snag a Thanksgiving staple from one very iconic location Wednesday.

Over the past week, team members at the Rock Springs Cafe have churned out nearly 15,000 pies in anticipation of their biggest day of the year.

The popular pie joint, located inside a 100-year-old building off Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City, has developed a cult-like following over the decades — one that its owners say got them to survive the unforeseen difficulties of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, we went inside to see what the mad dash for these delicious treats was all about.

Check out the video above.

