THIS WEEK: Kelly, Sinema among U.S. senators to visit AZ-Mexico border

Mark Kelly (D) and Kyrsten Sinema (I) are among the group of United States Senators who are visiting the Arizona-Mexico border in Yuma this week.

On Tuesday, senators are expected to tour Yuma's soft-sided processing center, the Morales Dam Gap and the Cocopah Fence break.

Other senators include John Cornyn (R), Thom Tillis (R), Chris Murphy (D), James Lankford (R), Chris Coons (D) and Jerry Moran (R).

The group will be led by Sinema, as Arizona's senior Senator and Chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee.

After touring, the senators will hold a roundtable discussion on the impacts of the border and immigration crisis on Arizona border communities, according to a release.

Various representatives from Arizona border communities will also be in attendance of the day's events.