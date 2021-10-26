This Valley farm grows thousands of sunflowers for beautiful fall photos

BUCKEYE — Looking for a picture-perfect place to spend an hour?

You can roam through a sunflower field filled with hundreds of sunflowers or take a stroll through the pumpkin patch or get lost in a cotton field at Rocker 7 Farm Patch in Buckeye, Arizona.

It's a photographer's dream or a parent's since there is also a massive playground with plenty of tubes, tractor tires, and jungle gyms to tire out the little ones.

It's one of a half-dozen farms in the Valley that open during the fall with a host of activities, including petting zoos, pumpkin patches, small amusement rides, cornfields, and hayrides.

See what your time meandering through this sunflower field could look like in the video above!

This year marks Rocker Farms' seventh season hosting its fall festival.

Before, the focus was on pumpkins, and while they still have them, this year, they decided to focus on their sunflower and cotton fields as picturesque backgrounds for family photos.

"About 10 years ago we grew these sunflowers on some farm ground right off Estrella Parkway and I-10, which is now a Starbucks and an Aldi's. We had people stop by all the time wanting to take photos. We were growing them as a seed crop then. When we started this farm patch a few years after that, we thought we'll grow some sunflowers because people want to see them," said owner Katie Leister.

"We planted 75,000 plants and the ones that the birds [didn't snack on] popped up. So we definitely have sunflowers in the thousands. We used to have a corn maze but we turned it into a cotton field this year. Part of what they want to do here is welcome people onto the farm. Everything has become so urbanized, especially in this area. One of our focuses is just having people on the farm and for them to know that it is here for them to enjoy."

The farm is open Thursday - Sunday through Nov. 7, 2021. They are closed, however, on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2021.

Tickets start at $6 per person. They also have family passes for $25 (up to five people), group passes for $45 (up to 10 people), or party passes for larger groups or families for $85 (up to $85).

For professional photographers, they have a special pass where photographers can bring multiple clients on to the property.

IF YOU GO:

Rocker 7 Farm Patch

19601 W Broadway Rd., Buckeye, AZ 85326

http://rocker7farmpatch.com/admission-pricing