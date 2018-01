PHOENIX - People in an El Mirage neighborhood say it took just minutes for thieves to take all four wheels from a neighbor's car and take off.

“We're afraid now, thinking, 'Where are we going to put our cars?'" Karla Sarazua told ABC15.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads but recent posts on social media show other incidents across the Valley.

The motivation for thieves? Depending on the make and model of a car, rims can sell for up to $1,000 each.

What can you do to prevent this?