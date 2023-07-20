Arizona Powerball tickets win $50K and $100K in July 19 drawing

GILBERT, AZ — No one from Arizona won the $1 billion jackpot in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but there were several smaller prizes from the game that were won in our state.

The winning numbers were white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and red Powerball 24.

Arizona Lottery says multiple local tickets matched some of the chosen numbers, winning $50,000!

Here are the locations where they were sold:



Albertsons - 9595 E Broadway Blvd., Tucson

Quiktrip - 2345 E Irvington Rd., Buckeye

Jacksons - 21001 N Tatum Blvd., Phoenix

Frys Food Store - 7628A E Indian School Rd., Scottsdale

Fast Market - 1636 South Higley Road, Gilbert

Circle K 3472 - QC - 1113 W US Hwy 60, Superior

Two Powerplay-winning tickets were also sold in Arizona, earning $100,000!

Quiktrip - 1850 S Miller Rd., Buckeye

Pilot Travel Center - 619 S Sunshine Blvd., Eloy

Arizona Lottery also says a $1,000,000 The Pick ticket was sold at Fry’s Marketplace near Gilbert and Baseline roads for the July 19 drawing.

They're some of several prizes recently won in the state on lottery games this week.

Arizona lottery tickets won $200,000 and $50,000 after Monday's Powerball drawing.

