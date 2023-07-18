Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Arizona lottery tickets earn $200,000 and $50,000 after Monday's Powerball drawing

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Powerball ticket
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 12:55:41-04

A chance to win some serious cash is on the line Tuesday and Wednesday, but a couple of Valley lottery players made big bucks this week. 

After Monday’s Powerball drawing, a ticket sold at Walmart in Chandler (2750 E. Germann Rd.) won $50,000 plus Power Play, earning a total of $200,000. 

Another ticket sold in Flagstaff at a Speedway station (1010 N Country Club) won $50,000. 

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, Powerball: 21, Power Play 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million and Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is now $1 billion.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!