Suspected heat-related deaths climb to 99 during hottest June on record in the Valley

The number of lives claimed, at least in part, by heat-related causes in Arizona continues to rise.

Ninety-nine suspected heat-related deaths are under investigation through July 2, according to information released by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

An additional 16 heat-related deaths have been confirmed. Of those, ABC15 analysis of the data shows:

10 people were found inside a residence

5 did not have a working air conditioner in the residence

The people for whom heat-associated death is confirmed ranged in age from 47 to 85 years old and nearly all of them had underlying conditions.

Experts say heat can be especially deadly for people with underlying conditions and the elderly whose bodies must work harder to cool them.

The majority of all the deaths, whether confirmed or under investigation, occurred between June 16 and June 30 during what has been recorded as the hottest June on record in Phoenix where the average temperature was 95.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.