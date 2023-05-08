Supporting your student's teacher during appreciation week

PHOENIX — All week long, retailers and restaurants are thanking educators across Arizona with discounts and freebies for Teacher Appreciation Week.

It's hard to imagine a world without teachers.

Valor Preparatory Academy 7th grader Justin Peña put it plainly, “I feel like it would be just easier with teachers, they make it way easier."

8th grader Bailey Elliot gave her analysis and said, “A world without teachers, is a world without progress.”

Sophmore Jayda Galtney described teachers like this, “they’re just so fun, sweet, funny, caring."

In the final days of the school year, students and their communities will have a chance to celebrate those who mold young minds, during teacher appreciation week.

After a long school year – they need it.

”They cannot leave work at the office,” said Jamie Sears, a former Arizona teacher turned author. She spent a decade as a substitute teacher before becoming an elementary teacher.

Today, she’s the CEO of a resource platform for teachers called Not So Wimpy Teacher, which is used by thousands of instructors.

A survey from Arizona School Personnel Administrators found there are more than 2,800 school vacancies across nearly 200 school and charter districts.

Sears says retaining some teachers has more to do with support for them, than money.

“What’s interesting is they said ‘I’d love a raise, but I’d be even more likely to stay in the profession if I have a better relationship with parents and administrators,” said Sears.

So, in a week of gratitude for the ones who pass on everything from the alphabet to algebra, Sears says some teachers, may not want apple-themed desk décor.

”We are like one apple away from owning our own orchid,” said Sears in a joking manner.

Instead, she says, consider a gift card that can be used on school supplies and lesson plans, or ask your teacher if they have an Amazon wish list.

Nothing says 'thank you' like a handwritten note – with correct grammar and spelling of course.

When Jayda finishes school – she hopes to one day, be a teacher like the ones she had… “Just let the kids know I’m there for them,” she said.