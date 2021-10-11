SUPPORT LOCAL! CultivEAT dinner fundraises to bring a co-op grocer to downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Growhouse Urban Agriculture Center is hosting the 6th annual CultivEAT — a four-course dinner featuring local Arizona chefs — on Friday, October 15th. CultivEAT, presented by the Phoenix Biomedical Campus, is a fundraiser to support and strengthen our local food system here in Arizona. This year's focus is promoting a healthy immune system.

See in the video above what CultivEAT's farm-to-table dinner will look like!

CultivEAT partnered with Stanford trained physician Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti (University of Arizona’s College of Medicine) who made thoughtful substitutions to the menu to make it an even more health conscience experience.

The funds raised will go to benefit two causes. The first is local startup Phoenix Food Co-op — a new initiative determined to bring a Co-op grocer to downtown Phoenix. Second is 'Food as Medicine' — an innovative Culinary Medicine program developed by the University of Arizona's College of Medicine.

If you purchase a ticket, you'll be treated to a healthy spin on a Thanksgiving-style dinner as one of the dishes; brainstormed by the meat geniuses at Little Miss BBQ.

"We're doing a turkey main dish because turkey is really high in vitamin B! I'm doing a kale and quinoa stuffing with a spin on a green bean casserole, using crispy shallots and mushrooms. Of course we're doing a cranberry sauce but with less sugar," laughed Little Miss BBQ chef Jose Jimenez.

Kenny Barrett, Director of Growhouse at the Phoenix Urban Agriculture Center, is proud that this event weathered and survived the 2020 storm. He emphasized how it has been quite the production to make sure this event made the leap into 2021 — with COVID-19 protocols and all.

2021's meal will feature courses from featured chefs culinary curator Wayne Coats (Belly and Welcome Diner), Jose Jimenez (Little Miss BBQ), Elle Murtagh (The Coronado), John Cornelio (Toduken) and Shane Jackson.

