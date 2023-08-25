Study: 2023 Cactus League generates $418.5M for Arizona's GDP

PHOENIX — The 2023 Cactus League brought in more than $400 million, according to the latest numbers.

A study from Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business crunched the numbers and found that the Cactus League generated $418.5 million for Arizona’s Gross Domestic Project (GDP).

Spring training-related spending created nearly 5,900 annual jobs paying nearly $272 million. It also generated $36.6 million in state and local taxes.

“After three seasons impacted by a pandemic and work stoppage, the Cactus League in 2023 proved its resilience as a major tourism engine for Arizona,” Cactus League President Chris Calcaterra said in a press release Friday. “To ensure the vitality of the spring training industry in Arizona, we must maintain our facilities and continue to provide the best possible experience for the teams and their fans. We are grateful to Major League Baseball and the host communities for their partnership and to the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority for providing grant funding for ballpark construction and renovation.”

According to research, the median Cactus League visitor attends three games, spends four nights in Arizona, and spends more than $400 per day.