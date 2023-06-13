Students can apply for bachelor's degree at Maricopa Community Colleges

PHOENIX — Maricopa Community Colleges are now offering programs to earn bachelor’s degrees.
Starting this fall, students can enroll in classes and graduate from MCC with a bachelor’s degree through programs like:
- Behavioral Sciences
- Early Childhood Education
- Data Analytics and Programming
- Elementary Education and Special Education
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Medicine Technology and Computed Tomography
- Public Safety Administration
In 2024 and 2025, MCC will also offer the following programs:
- Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Business Administration - Accounting
- Business Administration - Management
The newly accredited programs offer a more affordable and convenient way for many to earn a college degree.
MCC says a bachelor’s degree from MCC will save up to $10,000 each year in tuition compared to the cost of a university.
Community colleges across the state were given the authority by Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona State Legislature to offer bachelor's degrees after a bill was signed into law in 2021.
Previously, community college students could only get two-year degrees at MCC or transfer credits to a university to continue to a bachelor’s degree.
Find out how to apply and get more information on the programs here.