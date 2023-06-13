Watch Now
Students can apply for bachelor's degree at Maricopa Community Colleges

ABC15
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 13, 2023
PHOENIX — Maricopa Community Colleges are now offering programs to earn bachelor’s degrees.

Starting this fall, students can enroll in classes and graduate from MCC with a bachelor’s degree through programs like:

  • Behavioral Sciences
  • Early Childhood Education
  • Data Analytics and Programming
  • Elementary Education and Special Education
  • Information Technology
  • Nuclear Medicine Technology and Computed Tomography
  • Public Safety Administration

In 2024 and 2025, MCC will also offer the following programs:

  • Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Business Administration - Accounting
  • Business Administration - Management

The newly accredited programs offer a more affordable and convenient way for many to earn a college degree.
MCC says a bachelor’s degree from MCC will save up to $10,000 each year in tuition compared to the cost of a university.

Community colleges across the state were given the authority by Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona State Legislature to offer bachelor's degrees after a bill was signed into law in 2021.

Community college 4-year degrees: a new option for college students

Previously, community college students could only get two-year degrees at MCC or transfer credits to a university to continue to a bachelor’s degree.

Find out how to apply and get more information on the programs here.

