Students can apply for bachelor's degree at Maricopa Community Colleges

PHOENIX — Maricopa Community Colleges are now offering programs to earn bachelor’s degrees.

Starting this fall, students can enroll in classes and graduate from MCC with a bachelor’s degree through programs like:



Behavioral Sciences

Early Childhood Education

Data Analytics and Programming

Elementary Education and Special Education

Information Technology

Nuclear Medicine Technology and Computed Tomography

Public Safety Administration

In 2024 and 2025, MCC will also offer the following programs:

Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Business Administration - Accounting

Business Administration - Management

The newly accredited programs offer a more affordable and convenient way for many to earn a college degree.

MCC says a bachelor’s degree from MCC will save up to $10,000 each year in tuition compared to the cost of a university.

Community colleges across the state were given the authority by Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona State Legislature to offer bachelor's degrees after a bill was signed into law in 2021.

Community college 4-year degrees: a new option for college students

Previously, community college students could only get two-year degrees at MCC or transfer credits to a university to continue to a bachelor’s degree.

Find out how to apply and get more information on the programs here.