Strong winds topple trees, down powerlines in parts of Arizona

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 14:06:51-05

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The wind was relentless overnight in parts of Arizona and caused some damage in the high country.

Conditions in Flagstaff remained breezy by Friday afternoon but it was nothing compared to how strong the winds were Thursday evening.

Peak wind gusts in the area ranged from 59-miles-per-hour at the airport to 79-miles-per-hour at Arizona Snowbowl, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

The high winds led to several power outages in nearby Kachina Village and Munds Park. There were no injuries reported due to the wind.

In Payson, the wind caused large trees to topple over and left damaged powerlines.

In the Valley, officials with the Salt River Project told ABC15 that some power outages were caused in Apache Junction when a cactus toppled near Ironwood and Roundup and took out a power line.

The wind will continue to die down today and throughout the weekend.

