Strange object in Arizona sky identified as weather balloon

Martin Zeigler captured this video of a strange object, later identified as a weather balloon, in the Arizona sky Tuesday night.
Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 08, 2021
Did you see a strange object in the Arizona sky Tuesday night? ABC15 viewers emailed us asking what the object could possibly be.

We were able to capture our own video and confirm with the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Ft. Sumner that it launched one of its balloons tonight and it drifted west over Arizona.

Martin Zeigler in Munds park says the unique spectacle, "brought the community together."

You can send your pictures and video to share@abc15.com!

