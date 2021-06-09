Strange object in Arizona sky identified as weather balloon

Did you see a strange object in the Arizona sky Tuesday night? ABC15 viewers emailed us asking what the object could possibly be.

We were able to capture our own video and confirm with the Columbia Scientific Balloon Facility in Ft. Sumner that it launched one of its balloons tonight and it drifted west over Arizona.

Always enjoy seeing these and getting viewer reports of the light in the sky.



More info: https://t.co/Vce1wazYPo



📹: Martin Zeigler in Munds Park @abc15 pic.twitter.com/cHVdzrj9pA — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) June 9, 2021

Martin Zeigler in Munds park says the unique spectacle, "brought the community together."

