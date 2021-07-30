Staycation deals around the Valley

The rest, the relaxation, the escape -- and it turns out, you don't have to travel too far to find them (or barely at all!)

Staycations have always been big business for Arizona resorts, especially in the summer months, but this year, the Arizona Office of Tourism says resorts are reporting their numbers are higher than in previous years - a welcomed sign after a rollercoaster 2020.

Isela Kerbaugh with Great Wolf Lodge in Scottsdale says their staycation business has been really strong this year.

"We are very convenient to them because we are close," explains Kerbaugh. "It's a place where you can just drive right up and enjoy the resort."

At the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, management tells ABC15 leisure business (which includes staycations) is up 20% over 2019.

"People are ready to get out," explains Pam Gilbert, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Princess. "They're doing a combination of summer travel, taking longer trips, but many people want those short little escapes with the family so the staycation market is alive and well."

Gilbert says convenience is a major factor driving those staycation numbers.

"It's not as hard to get ready for. You can throw things in a car. You don't have to go to the airport, get there two hours early, wait, and hope your flight is going to be on time."

Debbie Johnson with the Arizona Office of Tourism agrees.

"Staycations are really an option for people to stay closer to home to really feel like they're still getting out and having fun with family and friends," Johnson says. "It's what we missed so much the last year and people are taking advantage."

Johnson says exact staycation numbers won't be released until around Labor Day, but these mid-summer signs are already proving to be good news for our Valley resorts.

"I'm hearing from a lot of people say...whoa...we didn't expect it to be this crowded."

Staycations also make a lot of "cents" with big savings at a number of resorts!

At the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, they're offering 35% off certain rooms to Arizona residents.

The Phoenician is offering rates for as low as $199/night with a resort credit included.

The Arizona Grand is offering ABC15 viewers a special -- you can score rates as low as $99/night with the promo code "ABC15." The deal expires at midnight on July 31.

For deals and specials at Great Wolf Lodge, click here.